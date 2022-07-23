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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 113
Chapter 4, Problem 113

Divide 737 by 21 without using a calculator. Write the answer as quotient + remainder/divisor

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1
Start by setting up the division problem: divide 737 by 21. This means we are trying to determine how many times 21 fits into 737, and what the remainder is.
Perform the division step by step. First, determine how many times 21 fits into the first few digits of 737. Since 21 does not fit into 7, consider the first two digits, 73.
Divide 73 by 21. Determine the largest whole number (quotient) such that multiplying it by 21 does not exceed 73. Write down this quotient.
Multiply the quotient from the previous step by 21, and subtract this product from 73 to find the remainder for this part of the division.
Bring down the next digit (if any) from the original number and repeat the process. Once the division is complete, express the result in the form: quotient + remainder/divisor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division

Division is one of the four basic arithmetic operations, representing the process of determining how many times one number (the divisor) can be subtracted from another number (the dividend). In this case, dividing 737 by 21 involves finding how many whole times 21 fits into 737, which results in a quotient and possibly a remainder.
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Quotient and Remainder

When performing division, the quotient is the whole number result of the division, while the remainder is what is left over after the division is complete. For example, in the division of 737 by 21, the quotient indicates how many full groups of 21 can be formed from 737, and the remainder shows how much is left after accounting for those full groups.
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Long Division

Long division is a method used to divide larger numbers by breaking the problem down into simpler steps. It involves dividing, multiplying, subtracting, and bringing down the next digit in a systematic way. This technique is particularly useful for dividing numbers like 737 by 21, allowing for a clear calculation of both the quotient and the remainder.
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Related Practice
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