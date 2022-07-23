Textbook Question
Write an equation in point-slope form and slope-intercept form of the line passing through (-10,3) and (-2,-5).
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Write an equation in point-slope form and slope-intercept form of the line passing through (-10,3) and (-2,-5).
In Exercises 97–98, write the equation of each parabola in vertex form. Vertex: (-3,-1) The graph passes through the point (-2,-3).
Exercises 107–109 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Determine whether f(x)=x4−2x2+1 is even, odd, or neither. Describe the symmetry, if any, for the graph of f.
Solve: .
Find the average rate of change of f(x)=√x from x1=4 to x2=9.
Divide 737 by 21 without using a calculator. Write the answer as quotient + remainder/divisor