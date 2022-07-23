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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 112
Chapter 4, Problem 112

Write an equation in point-slope form and slope-intercept form of the line passing through (-10,3) and (-2,-5).

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First, find the slope (m) of the line passing through the points (-10, 3) and (-2, -5) using the slope formula: m = y_2 - y_1x_2 - x_1. Substitute the values: m = -5 - 3-2 - (-10).
Simplify the numerator and denominator to find the slope: m = -88. Then simplify the fraction to get the slope value.
Use the point-slope form of a line equation: y - y_1 = m(x - x_1). Choose one of the given points, for example (-10, 3), and substitute m, x_1 = -10, and y_1 = 3 into the equation.
Write the point-slope form equation explicitly with the substituted values: y - 3 = m(x + 10).
To convert to slope-intercept form, solve the point-slope equation for y by distributing the slope and isolating y on one side, resulting in an equation of the form y = mx + b.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line

The slope measures the steepness of a line and is calculated as the change in y-values divided by the change in x-values between two points. For points (x₁, y₁) and (x₂, y₂), slope m = (y₂ - y₁) / (x₂ - x₁). It indicates how much y changes for a unit change in x.
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Point-Slope Form of a Line

Point-slope form expresses a line's equation using a known point (x₁, y₁) and the slope m: y - y₁ = m(x - x₁). This form is useful for writing the equation quickly when a point and slope are known, directly relating changes in x and y.
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Slope-Intercept Form of a Line

Slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. It clearly shows the slope and where the line crosses the y-axis, making it easy to graph and understand the line's behavior.
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