In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2+x−6)/(x−3)
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 83
Exercises 82–84 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x2+4x+6=0
Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the type of equation given. Here, the equation is a quadratic equation of the form , where the highest power of is 2.
Recall the quadratic formula, which is used to solve any quadratic equation . The formula is .
Identify the coefficients from the equation: , , and .
Substitute the values of , , and into the quadratic formula: .
Simplify the expression under the square root (the discriminant) and then simplify the entire expression to find the two possible values of .
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Equations
A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of degree two, generally written as ax² + bx + c = 0. It represents a parabola when graphed, and solving it means finding the values of x that satisfy the equation.
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Completing the Square
Completing the square is a method used to solve quadratic equations by rewriting the equation in the form (x + p)² = q. This technique transforms the quadratic into a perfect square trinomial, making it easier to solve for x.
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Quadratic Formula
The quadratic formula, x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a), provides a direct way to find the roots of any quadratic equation ax² + bx + c = 0. It uses the coefficients to calculate the solutions, including complex roots when the discriminant is negative.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Exercises 82–84 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Let f(x)=an(x4−3x2−4). If f(3)=−150, determine the value of a_n.
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2+1)/x
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2−1)/x
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Textbook Question
Find the inverse of f(x)=(x−10)/(x+10).
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Textbook Question
Exercises 82–84 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x2+4x−1=0
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