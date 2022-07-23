Solve the variation problems in Exercises 77–82. The distance that a body falls from rest is directly proportional to the square of the time of the fall. If skydivers fall 144 feet in 3 seconds, how far will they fall in 10 seconds?
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 81
In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2−1)/x
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Identify the given rational function: \(f(x) = \frac{x^{2} - 1}{x}\).
To find the slant (oblique) asymptote, perform polynomial long division of the numerator \(x^{2} - 1\) by the denominator \(x\).
Divide \(x^{2}\) by \(x\) to get \(x\), then multiply \(x\) by \(x\) to get \(x^{2}\), subtract this from \(x^{2} - 1\) to find the remainder.
Next, divide the remainder by \(x\) to find the next term of the quotient, continue until the degree of the remainder is less than the degree of the divisor.
The quotient (without the remainder) will be the equation of the slant asymptote, which you can write as \(y = \) (quotient).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where Q(x) ≠ 0. Understanding the behavior of rational functions, including their domains and asymptotes, is essential for graphing and analyzing them.
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Slant (Oblique) Asymptotes
Slant asymptotes occur when the degree of the numerator is exactly one more than the degree of the denominator. They represent the line that the graph approaches as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, found by performing polynomial division.
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Polynomial Division
Polynomial division is a method used to divide one polynomial by another, similar to long division with numbers. It helps find the quotient and remainder, which are used to determine slant asymptotes and simplify rational functions for graphing.
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Related Practice
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