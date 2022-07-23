In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2+1)/x
Find the inverse of f(x)=(x−10)/(x+10).
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Key Concepts
Inverse Functions
Solving Rational Equations
Domain and Range Considerations
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(3x2+x−4)/(2x2−5x)
Solve the variation problems in Exercises 77–82. The pitch of a musical tone varies inversely as its wavelength. A tone has a pitch of 660 vibrations per second and a wavelength of 1.6 feet. What is the pitch of a tone that has a wavelength of 2.4 feet?
In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2−1)/x
Exercises 82–84 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x2+4x+6=0
Exercises 82–84 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x2+4x−1=0