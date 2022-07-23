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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 40
Chapter 4, Problem 40

For Exercises 40–46, (a) List all possible rational roots or rational zeros. (b) Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real roots or real zeros. (c) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational roots or zeros and find an actual root or zero. (d) Use the quotient from part (c) to find all the remaining roots or zeros. f(x)=x3+3x24f(x) = x^3 + 3x^2 - 4

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For part (a), to list all possible rational roots of the polynomial \(f(x) = x^3 + 3x^2 - 4\), use the Rational Root Theorem. Identify the factors of the constant term and the leading coefficient. The constant term is \(-4\), and the leading coefficient is \(1\). List all possible rational roots as \(\pm \frac{p}{q}\), where \(p\) divides the constant term and \(q\) divides the leading coefficient.
For part (b), apply Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real roots by counting the number of sign changes in \(f(x) = x^3 + 3x^2 - 4\). Then, find the possible number of negative real roots by evaluating \(f(-x)\) and counting the sign changes in that polynomial.
For part (c), use synthetic division to test each possible rational root found in part (a). Set up synthetic division with the root candidate and the coefficients of \(f(x)\), which are \(1\) (for \(x^3\)), \(3\) (for \(x^2\)), \(0\) (for \(x\)), and \(-4\) (constant term). Perform the synthetic division to check if the remainder is zero, indicating a root.
For part (d), once you find a root from part (c), use the quotient polynomial obtained from synthetic division. This quotient will be a quadratic polynomial. Solve this quadratic polynomial using factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula to find the remaining roots.
Summarize all roots found: the root from synthetic division and the roots from solving the quadratic quotient. These roots together represent all the zeros of the original cubic polynomial.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Root Theorem

The Rational Root Theorem helps identify all possible rational roots of a polynomial by considering factors of the constant term and the leading coefficient. These possible roots are expressed as ±(factors of constant term)/(factors of leading coefficient). This theorem narrows down candidates for testing actual roots.
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Descartes's Rule of Signs

Descartes's Rule of Signs estimates the number of positive and negative real roots of a polynomial by counting sign changes in the coefficients. The number of positive roots equals the number of sign changes or less by an even number; similarly, for negative roots, apply the rule to f(-x). This guides expectations about root distribution.
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Synthetic Division

Synthetic division is a streamlined method for dividing a polynomial by a binomial of the form (x - c). It efficiently tests whether a candidate root c is an actual root by checking if the remainder is zero. It also produces a quotient polynomial used to find remaining roots.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. 2x3−x2−9x−4=0

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Textbook Question

Find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. f(x)=x3−4x2−7x+10

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Textbook Question

Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=3x3−8x2+x+2; between 2 and 3

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Textbook Question

Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=6x4+10x3+5x2+x+1; f(−2/3)

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Textbook Question

An equation of a quadratic function is given. a) Determine, without graphing, whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value. b) Find the minimum or maximum value and determine where it occurs. c) Identify the function's domain and its range. f(x)=−4x2+8x−3

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Textbook Question

Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=12x3/(3x2+1)

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