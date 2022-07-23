In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. 2x3−x2−9x−4=0
For Exercises 40–46, (a) List all possible rational roots or rational zeros. (b) Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real roots or real zeros. (c) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational roots or zeros and find an actual root or zero. (d) Use the quotient from part (c) to find all the remaining roots or zeros.
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Key Concepts
Rational Root Theorem
Descartes's Rule of Signs
Synthetic Division
Find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. f(x)=x3−4x2−7x+10
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=3x3−8x2+x+2; between 2 and 3
Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=6x4+10x3+5x2+x+1; f(−2/3)
An equation of a quadratic function is given. a) Determine, without graphing, whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value. b) Find the minimum or maximum value and determine where it occurs. c) Identify the function's domain and its range. f(x)=−4x2+8x−3
Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=12x3/(3x2+1)