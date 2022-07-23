Recall the rule for horizontal asymptotes of rational functions: - If the degree of the numerator is less than the degree of the denominator, the horizontal asymptote is \(y = 0\). - If the degrees are equal, the horizontal asymptote is the ratio of the leading coefficients. - If the degree of the numerator is greater than the degree of the denominator, there is no horizontal asymptote (there may be an oblique/slant asymptote instead).