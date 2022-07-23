Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 41
Chapter 4, Problem 41

In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. 2x3−x2−9x−4=0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the polynomial equation: 2x^3x^29x4=0.
Apply the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros. These are of the form \(\pm\) \(\frac{p}{q}\), where p divides the constant term (4) and q divides the leading coefficient (2). So possible values for p are ±1, ±2, ±4 and for q are ±1, ±2, giving possible rational zeros: ±1, ±2, ±4, ±1/2.
Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to estimate the number of positive and negative real zeros. For positive zeros, count sign changes in 2x^3 - x^2 - 9x - 4. For negative zeros, substitute x = -x and count sign changes in 2(-x)^3 - (-x)^2 - 9(-x) - 4.
Test the possible rational zeros from step 2 by substituting them into the polynomial to find which ones yield zero. This can be done by direct substitution or synthetic division.
Once a zero is found, use polynomial division (synthetic or long division) to divide the original polynomial by the corresponding factor (x - r), where r is the zero found, to reduce the polynomial to a quadratic. Then solve the quadratic by factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula to find the remaining zeros.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Zero Theorem

The Rational Zero Theorem helps identify all possible rational roots of a polynomial equation by considering factors of the constant term and the leading coefficient. These candidates can then be tested to find actual zeros, simplifying the process of solving polynomial equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Descartes's Rule of Signs

Descartes's Rule of Signs provides a way to estimate the number of positive and negative real zeros of a polynomial by counting sign changes in the polynomial and its substitution with negative variable. This helps narrow down the possible number of roots to check.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:54
Cramer's Rule - 2 Equations with 2 Unknowns

Polynomial Root Finding and Graphing Utilities

Graphing utilities visually display the polynomial function, allowing identification of approximate roots and behavior of the graph. This visual aid supports analytical methods by suggesting initial guesses for zeros and confirming the number and nature of roots.
Recommended video:
05:25
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For Exercises 40–46, (a) List all possible rational roots or rational zeros. (b) Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real roots or real zeros. (c) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational roots or zeros and find an actual root or zero. (d) Use the quotient from part (c) to find all the remaining roots or zeros. f(x)=x3+3x24f(x) = x^3 + 3x^2 - 4

785
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x39x2x^3≥9x^2

528
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x3≤4x2

508
views
Textbook Question

An equation of a quadratic function is given. a) Determine, without graphing, whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value. b) Find the minimum or maximum value and determine where it occurs. c) Identify the function's domain and its range. f(x)=−4x2+8x−3

1150
views
Textbook Question

Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=12x3/(3x2+1)

682
views
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to divide f(x)=x3−4x2+x+6 by x+1. Use the result to find all zeros of f.

1686
views
1
comments