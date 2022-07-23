Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 3a
Chapter 4, Problem 3a

Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x3+5x2+7x+2)÷(x+2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Set up the long division by writing the dividend \(x^3 + 5x^2 + 7x + 2\) under the division bar and the divisor \(x + 2\) outside the division bar.
Step 2: Divide the leading term of the dividend \(x^3\) by the leading term of the divisor \(x\). This gives the first term of the quotient, \(x^2\). Write \(x^2\) above the division bar.
Step 3: Multiply \(x^2\) by the divisor \(x + 2\), which results in \(x^3 + 2x^2\). Subtract \(x^3 + 2x^2\) from the dividend \(x^3 + 5x^2 + 7x + 2\), leaving \(3x^2 + 7x + 2\).
Step 4: Repeat the process with the new dividend \(3x^2 + 7x + 2\). Divide the leading term \(3x^2\) by \(x\), which gives \(3x\). Write \(3x\) in the quotient. Multiply \(3x\) by \(x + 2\), resulting in \(3x^2 + 6x\). Subtract \(3x^2 + 6x\) from \(3x^2 + 7x + 2\), leaving \(x + 2\).
Step 5: Divide the leading term \(x\) by \(x\), which gives \(1\). Write \(1\) in the quotient. Multiply \(1\) by \(x + 2\), resulting in \(x + 2\). Subtract \(x + 2\) from \(x + 2\), leaving a remainder of \(0\). The quotient is \(x^2 + 3x + 1\) and the remainder is \(0\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Long Division

Polynomial long division is a method used to divide polynomials, similar to numerical long division. It involves dividing the leading term of the dividend by the leading term of the divisor, multiplying the entire divisor by this result, and subtracting it from the dividend. This process is repeated with the new polynomial until the degree of the remainder is less than the degree of the divisor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Introduction to Polynomials

Quotient and Remainder

In polynomial division, the quotient is the result of the division, representing how many times the divisor fits into the dividend. The remainder is what is left over after the division process, which cannot be divided by the divisor anymore. The relationship can be expressed as: Dividend = Divisor × Quotient + Remainder.
Recommended video:
3:49
Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs

Degree of a Polynomial

The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the polynomial expression. It determines the polynomial's behavior and the number of roots it can have. Understanding the degree is crucial in polynomial division, as it helps identify when to stop the division process, specifically when the degree of the remainder is less than that of the divisor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:16
Standard Form of Polynomials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. g(x)=7x5πx3+15xg(x)=7x^5-\(\pi\) x^3+\(\frac\)15x

965
views
Textbook Question

Find the domain of each rational function. g(x)=3x2/(x−5)(x+4)

1115
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+1)(x−7)≤0

590
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation for the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=x2+2x+3f(x) = -x^2 +2x + 3

1380
views
Textbook Question

The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.

f(x)=x2+2x+1g(x)=x22x+1f(x) = x^2 + 2x + 1 \(\quad\) g(x) = x^2 - 2x + 1

h(x)=x21j(x)=x21h(x) = x^2 - 1 \(\quad\) j(x) = -x^2 - 1

2605
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. g(x)=6x7+πx5+2/3 x

670
views