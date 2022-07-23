Textbook Question
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
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Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
Find the domain of each rational function. g(x)=3x2/(x−5)(x+4)
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=3x4−11x3−x2+19x+6
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x3+5x2+7x+2)÷(x+2)
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies inversely as x. y = 12 when x = 5. Find y when x = 2.