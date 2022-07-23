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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 5
Chapter 4, Problem 5

Find the domain of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x2−49)

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Identify the rational function given: \(h(x) = \frac{x+7}{x^{2} - 49}\).
Recall that the domain of a rational function includes all real numbers except where the denominator is zero, because division by zero is undefined.
Set the denominator equal to zero to find the values to exclude: \(x^{2} - 49 = 0\).
Solve the equation \(x^{2} - 49 = 0\) by factoring it as a difference of squares: \((x - 7)(x + 7) = 0\).
Find the roots from the factors: \(x - 7 = 0\) gives \(x = 7\), and \(x + 7 = 0\) gives \(x = -7\). These values are excluded from the domain.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions, the domain excludes values that make the denominator zero, as division by zero is undefined.
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Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x). Understanding how to simplify and analyze these functions is essential, especially identifying values that cause the denominator Q(x) to be zero.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring involves rewriting polynomials as products of simpler polynomials. For example, x² - 49 factors as (x - 7)(x + 7). Factoring helps identify zeros of the denominator to determine excluded values from the domain.
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Introduction to Factoring Polynomials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.

f(x)=x2+2x+1g(x)=x22x+1f(x) = x^2 + 2x + 1 \(\quad\) g(x) = x^2 - 2x + 1

h(x)=x21j(x)=x21h(x) = x^2 - 1 \(\quad\) j(x) = -x^2 - 1

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Textbook Question

Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x and inversely as the square of z. y = 20 when x = 50 and z = 5. Find y when x = 3 and z = 6.

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Textbook Question

Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. h(x)=7x3+2x2+1xh(x)=7x^3+2x^2+\(\frac{1}{x}\)

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Textbook Question

Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x)r(x). (6x3+7x2+12x5)÷(3x1)(6x^3+7x^2+12x-5)\(\div\)(3x-1)

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Textbook Question

Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=4x4−x3+5x2−2x−6

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–6, use the function's equation, and not its graph, to find (a) the minimum or maximum value and where it occurs. (b) the function's domain and its range. f(x)=x2+14x106f(x) = -x^2 + 14x - 106

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