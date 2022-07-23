Find the domain of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x2−49)

The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
The graph of a quadratic function is given. Write the function's equation, selecting from the following options.
Use the four-step procedure for solving variation problems given on page 447 to solve Exercises 1–10. y varies directly as x and inversely as the square of z. y = 20 when x = 50 and z = 5. Find y when x = 3 and z = 6.
Determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree.
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, .
Use the Rational Zero Theorem to list all possible rational zeros for each given function. f(x)=4x4−x3+5x2−2x−6
In Exercises 5–6, use the function's equation, and not its graph, to find (a) the minimum or maximum value and where it occurs. (b) the function's domain and its range.