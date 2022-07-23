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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 16
Chapter 4, Problem 16

Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x).2x58x4+2x3+x22x3+1\(\frac{2x^5 - 8x^4 + 2x^3 + x^2}{2x^3 + 1}\)

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Write the division in long division format, placing the dividend \(2x^{5} + 9x^{3} + 3x^{2}\) under the division bar and the divisor \(3x^{2} + 1\) outside.
Divide the leading term of the dividend, \$2x^{5}\(, by the leading term of the divisor, \)3x^{2}$, to find the first term of the quotient: \(\frac{2x^{5}}{3x^{2}} = \frac{2}{3}x^{3}\).
Multiply the entire divisor \(3x^{2} + 1\) by the term \(\frac{2}{3}x^{3}\) and subtract the result from the dividend to find the new remainder.
Repeat the process: divide the leading term of the new remainder by \$3x^{2}$ to find the next term of the quotient, multiply the divisor by this term, and subtract again.
Continue this process until the degree of the remainder is less than the degree of the divisor. The quotient is the sum of all terms found, and the remainder is the final expression left.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Long Division

Polynomial long division is a method used to divide one polynomial by another, similar to numerical long division. It involves dividing the leading term of the dividend by the leading term of the divisor, multiplying the divisor by this result, subtracting, and repeating until the degree of the remainder is less than the divisor.
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Degree of a Polynomial

The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the expression. Understanding the degree helps determine when to stop the division process, as the remainder must have a degree less than that of the divisor.
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Quotient and Remainder in Polynomial Division

When dividing polynomials, the result consists of a quotient and a remainder. The quotient is the polynomial obtained from the division steps, and the remainder is the leftover polynomial with a degree less than the divisor, often expressed as r(x).
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Related Practice
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