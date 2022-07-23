Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 6x2+x>1
Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=−x2−2x+8
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Key Concepts
Quadratic Functions
Vertex of a Parabola
Evaluating Functions
In Exercises 15–18, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).] <IMAGE>
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=2x3+x2−3x+1
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20.
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Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x4+2x3−4x2−5x−6)/(x2+x−2)
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as y and z and inversely as the square root of w.