Textbook Question
Show that f(x) = x^3 - 2x - 1 has a real zero between 1 and 2.
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Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 4x2 + 1 ≥ 4x
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as z and the difference between y and w.
In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. x3−2x2−11x+12=0
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as z and the sum of y and w.
Divide using synthetic division. (2x2+x−10)÷(x−2)