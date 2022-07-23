Identify which graphs are not those of polynomial functions.
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (4x4−4x2+6x)/(x−4)
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Long Division
Degree of a Polynomial
Quotient and Remainder in Polynomial Division
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=2x3−3x2−11x+6
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).]
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as y and z.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 9x2+3x−2≥0
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 3x2+10x−8≤0