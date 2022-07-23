Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=−2(x+1)2+5
Identify which graphs are not those of polynomial functions.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Polynomial Functions
Graph Characteristics of Polynomial Functions
Identifying Non-Polynomial Graphs
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).]
In Exercises 1–16, divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (3x2−2x+5)/(x−3)
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As ______
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as y and z.
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x3−2x2−11x+12