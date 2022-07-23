In Exercises 15–18, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).] <IMAGE>
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 17
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as z and the sum of y and w.
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Identify the phrase 'x varies jointly as z and the sum of y and w.' This means x is proportional to both z and (y + w) multiplied together.
Write the joint variation equation as: \(x = k \cdot z \cdot (y + w)\), where \(k\) is the constant of proportionality.
To solve for \(y\), start by isolating the term \((y + w)\): divide both sides of the equation by \(k \cdot z\) to get \(\frac{x}{k \cdot z} = y + w\).
Next, isolate \(y\) by subtracting \(w\) from both sides: \(y = \frac{x}{k \cdot z} - w\).
The equation is now solved for \(y\) in terms of \(x\), \(z\), \(w\), and the constant \(k\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Joint Variation
Joint variation describes a relationship where one variable varies directly as the product of two or more other variables. In this problem, x varies jointly as z and the sum of y and w, meaning x = k * z * (y + w) for some constant k.
Formulating Equations from Word Problems
Translating verbal descriptions into algebraic equations involves identifying variables and their relationships. Here, recognizing that 'x varies jointly as z and the sum of y and w' leads to an equation involving multiplication of z and (y + w) with a constant.
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Solving Equations for a Specific Variable
Solving for y means isolating y on one side of the equation. This often involves algebraic manipulation such as division, subtraction, and factoring to rewrite the equation explicitly in terms of y.
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