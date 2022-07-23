Divide using synthetic division. (x5+x3−2)/(x−1)
Divide using synthetic division. (x7+x5−10x3+12)/(x+2)
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Key Concepts
Synthetic Division
Polynomial Coefficients and Missing Terms
Interpreting the Divisor in Synthetic Division
Find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=4; i and 3i are zeros; f(-1) = 20
Find the zeros for each polynomial function and give the multiplicity for each zero. State whether the graph crosses the x-axis, or touches the x-axis and turns around, at each zero. f(x)=−3(x+1/2)(x−4)3
Divide using synthetic division. (x4−256)/(x−4)
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 4x2−4x+1≥0
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 9x2−6x+1<0