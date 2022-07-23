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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 35
Chapter 4, Problem 35

Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. r(x)=(x2+4x−21)/(x+7)

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Start by identifying the rational function given: \(r(x) = \frac{x^{2} + 4x - 21}{x + 7}\).
Factor the numerator \(x^{2} + 4x - 21\) to see if any factors cancel with the denominator. To factor, find two numbers that multiply to \(-21\) and add to \(4\).
Write the factored form of the numerator and check if the denominator \(x + 7\) is a factor of the numerator. If it is, this indicates a hole at the value of \(x\) that makes \(x + 7 = 0\).
If the factor cancels, the hole occurs at \(x = -7\). If it does not cancel, then \(x = -7\) is a vertical asymptote because the denominator is zero there and the function is undefined.
Summarize: vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero and not canceled by the numerator, and holes occur where a factor cancels between numerator and denominator.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x). Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their numerators and denominators, especially where the denominator equals zero, which affects the domain and graph.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Vertical Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur at values of x where the denominator of a rational function is zero and the numerator is nonzero, causing the function to approach infinity or negative infinity. Identifying these points helps describe the function's behavior near undefined values.
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Determining Vertical Asymptotes

Holes in the Graph

Holes occur when a factor cancels out from both numerator and denominator, indicating a removable discontinuity. At these x-values, the function is undefined, but the limit exists, resulting in a 'hole' rather than an asymptote on the graph.
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Determining Removable Discontinuities (Holes)
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