Analyze the behavior of the graph at each zero based on its multiplicity: if the multiplicity is even, the graph touches the x-axis and turns around; if odd, it crosses the x-axis. So, at \(x=0\) (multiplicity 2) the graph touches and turns, at \(x=1\) (multiplicity 3) it crosses with a flattening effect, and at \(x=-2\) (multiplicity 1) it crosses the x-axis.