Find the zeros for each polynomial function and give the multiplicity for each zero. State whether the graph crosses the x-axis, or touches the x-axis and turns around, at each zero. f(x)=3(x+5)(x+2)2
In Exercises 25–26, graph each polynomial function.
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Functions and Their Degree
Zeros of a Polynomial and Their Multiplicities
End Behavior of Polynomial Graphs
Find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=3; 1 and 5i are zeros; f(-1) = -104
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2 ≤ 4x − 2
In Exercises 25–26, graph each polynomial function.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2≤2x+2
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=x/x(x+4)