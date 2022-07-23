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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 25
Chapter 4, Problem 25

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2 ≤ 4x − 2

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Rewrite the inequality \(x^2 \leq 4x - 2\) by bringing all terms to one side to set the inequality to zero: \(x^2 - 4x + 2 \leq 0\).
Identify the quadratic expression \(x^2 - 4x + 2\) and find its roots by solving the equation \(x^2 - 4x + 2 = 0\) using the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\), where \(a=1\), \(b=-4\), and \(c=2\).
Calculate the discriminant \(\Delta = b^2 - 4ac\) to determine the nature of the roots and then find the exact roots using the quadratic formula.
Use the roots to divide the real number line into intervals. Test a value from each interval in the inequality \(x^2 - 4x + 2 \leq 0\) to determine where the inequality holds true.
Express the solution set as an interval or union of intervals based on the test results, and graph this solution set on the real number line.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Inequalities

Polynomial inequalities involve expressions where a polynomial is compared to another value using inequality symbols (e.g., ≤, ≥, <, >). Solving them requires finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by analyzing the sign of the polynomial over different intervals.
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Factoring and Finding Critical Points

To solve polynomial inequalities, rewrite the inequality so one side is zero, then factor the polynomial if possible. The roots or zeros of the polynomial, called critical points, divide the number line into intervals where the polynomial's sign can be tested to determine where the inequality holds.
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Interval Notation and Graphing Solution Sets

After determining the intervals where the inequality is true, express the solution set using interval notation, which concisely describes all values satisfying the inequality. Graphing on a real number line visually represents these intervals, showing included endpoints with closed dots for ≤ or ≥.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–26, graph each polynomial function. f(x)=2x2(x1)3(x+2)f(x) = 2x^2(x - 1)^3(x + 2)

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Textbook Question

Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=4−(x−1)2

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Textbook Question

Find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=3; 1 and 5i are zeros; f(-1) = -104

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Textbook Question

Divide using synthetic division. (x2−5x−5x3+x4)÷(5+x)

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Find the zeros for each polynomial function and give the multiplicity for each zero. State whether the graph crosses the x-axis, or touches the x-axis and turns around, at each zero. f(x)=2(x−5)(x+4)2

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Textbook Question

Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=x/x(x+4)

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