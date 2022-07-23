Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 37
Chapter 4, Problem 37

Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=x4+5x3+5x2−5x−6;f(3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the polynomial function and the value at which you need to evaluate it: \(f(x) = x^{4} + 5x^{3} + 5x^{2} - 5x - 6\) and you want to find \(f(3)\).
Set up synthetic division by writing down the coefficients of the polynomial: \(1\) (for \(x^{4}\)), \(5\) (for \(x^{3}\)), \(5\) (for \(x^{2}\)), \(-5\) (for \(x\)), and \(-6\) (constant term).
Write the value \(3\) (the input for \(f(3)\)) to the left of the synthetic division setup.
Perform synthetic division by bringing down the first coefficient, then multiply it by \(3\), add this result to the next coefficient, and repeat this process across all coefficients.
The final number you obtain after completing synthetic division is the remainder, which equals \(f(3)\) by the Remainder Theorem.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthetic Division

Synthetic division is a shortcut method for dividing a polynomial by a linear binomial of the form (x - c). It simplifies the long division process by using only the coefficients of the polynomial, making it faster and less error-prone. This method helps find the quotient and remainder efficiently.
Recommended video:
05:10
Higher Powers of i

Remainder Theorem

The Remainder Theorem states that when a polynomial f(x) is divided by (x - c), the remainder is equal to f(c). This means evaluating the polynomial at x = c gives the remainder directly, which is useful for quickly finding function values or checking factors.
Recommended video:
05:10
Higher Powers of i

Polynomial Evaluation

Polynomial evaluation involves calculating the value of a polynomial function at a specific input x = c. Using synthetic division or direct substitution, you can find f(c), which represents the output of the polynomial for that input. This is essential for understanding function behavior and solving related problems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Introduction to Polynomials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–40, use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=x4+6x3−18x2; between 2 and 3

1187
views
Textbook Question

Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function. f(x)=2x4−5x3−x2−6x+4

883
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x3+2x24x80x^3+2x^2−4x−8≥0

512
views
Textbook Question

Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=x3+x2−2x+1; between -3 and -2

863
views
Textbook Question

Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=12x/(3x2+1)

1051
views
Textbook Question

Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function. f(x)=3x42x38x+5f(x) = 3x^4 - 2x^3 - 8x + 5

568
views