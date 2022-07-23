Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=x4+5x3+5x2−5x−6;f(3)
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 37
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=x3+x2−2x+1; between -3 and -2
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Recall the Intermediate Value Theorem (IVT), which states that if a function \( f(x) \) is continuous on a closed interval \([a, b]\) and \( f(a) \) and \( f(b) \) have opposite signs, then there exists at least one \( c \) in \((a, b)\) such that \( f(c) = 0 \).
Identify the interval given: \( [-3, -2] \). We need to evaluate \( f(x) = x^3 + x^2 - 2x + 1 \) at the endpoints \( x = -3 \) and \( x = -2 \).
Calculate \( f(-3) \) by substituting \( x = -3 \) into the polynomial: \( f(-3) = (-3)^3 + (-3)^2 - 2(-3) + 1 \).
Calculate \( f(-2) \) by substituting \( x = -2 \) into the polynomial: \( f(-2) = (-2)^3 + (-2)^2 - 2(-2) + 1 \).
Check the signs of \( f(-3) \) and \( f(-2) \). If one is positive and the other is negative, then by the IVT, there is at least one real zero of \( f(x) \) between \( -3 \) and \( -2 \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Intermediate Value Theorem
The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a function is continuous on a closed interval [a, b], and takes values f(a) and f(b) at each end, then it must take any value between f(a) and f(b) at some point within the interval. This theorem is used to prove the existence of roots when the function changes sign.
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Polynomial Continuity
Polynomials are continuous functions for all real numbers, meaning there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in their graphs. This continuity ensures that the Intermediate Value Theorem can be applied to polynomials on any interval, making it possible to locate zeros by checking sign changes.
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Evaluating Function Values at Given Points
To apply the Intermediate Value Theorem, you must evaluate the polynomial at the endpoints of the interval. If the function values at these points have opposite signs, it indicates the function crosses the x-axis, confirming the existence of at least one real zero between those points.
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