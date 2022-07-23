Descartes's Rule of Signs

Descartes's Rule of Signs is a method used to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of a polynomial function by counting the sign changes in the coefficients of f(x) and f(-x). The number of positive real zeros is equal to the number of sign changes in f(x) or less than that by an even number. Similarly, the number of negative real zeros is found by applying the rule to f(-x).