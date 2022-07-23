Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (4−2x)/(3x+4)≤0
In Exercises 49–50, find all the zeros of each polynomial function and write the polynomial as a product of linear factors. g(x) = x^4 - 6x^3 + x^2 + 24x + 16
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Polynomial Functions
Finding Zeros
Factoring Polynomials
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (3x+5)/(6−2x)≥0
Find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. 2x5+7x4−18x2−8x+8=0
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x+2)2
Write an equation in vertex form of the parabola that has the same shape as the graph of f(x) = 2x2 but with the given point as the vertex. (−10, −5)
In Exercises 49–50, find all the zeros of each polynomial function and write the polynomial as a product of linear factors.