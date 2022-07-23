Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (3x+5)/(6−2x)≥0
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x+2)2
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Key Concepts
Parent Rational Functions
Transformations of Functions
Asymptotes of Rational Functions
Find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. 2x5+7x4−18x2−8x+8=0
In Exercises 51–54, graphs of fifth-degree polynomial functions are shown. In each case, specify the number of real zeros and the number of imaginary zeros. Indicate whether there are any real zeros with multiplicity other than 1.
Write an equation in vertex form of the parabola that has the same shape as the graph of f(x) = 2x2 but with the given point as the vertex. (−10, −5)
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x/(x−3)>0