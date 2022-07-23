Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x/(x + 2) ≥ 2
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Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x/(x + 2) ≥ 2
Find the inverse of f(x) = x3 + 2
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. r(x) = (x^2 + 4x + 3)/(x + 2)^2
Among all pairs of numbers whose sum is 16, find a pair whose product is as large as possible. What is the maximum product?
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2x2/(x2−1)
Find the domain of each function.