Textbook Question
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=−x/(x+1)
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Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=−x/(x+1)
Find the domain of each function.
Among all pairs of numbers whose difference is 24, find a pair whose product is as small as possible. What is the minimum product?
Among all pairs of numbers whose sum is 16, find a pair whose product is as large as possible. What is the maximum product?
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2x2/(x2−1)
Find the domain of each function.