Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2x2/(x2−1)

Textbook Question
Find the inverse of f(x) = x3 + 2
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Find the inverse of f(x) = x3 + 2
Find the domain of each function.
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. r(x) = (x^2 + 4x + 3)/(x + 2)^2
Among all pairs of numbers whose sum is 16, find a pair whose product is as large as possible. What is the maximum product?
Find the domain of each function.
Find the domain of each function.