Textbook Question
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=−x/(x+1)
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Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=−x/(x+1)
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line. 3/(x +3) > 3/(x - 2)
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line. |x2 + 2x - 36| > 12
Among all pairs of numbers whose difference is 24, find a pair whose product is as small as possible. What is the minimum product?
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. g(x) = (4x^2 - 16x + 16)/(2x - 3)
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=− 1/(x2−4)