Textbook Question
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line. |x2 + 2x - 36| > 12
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Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line. |x2 + 2x - 36| > 12
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2/(x2+x−2)
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=− 1/(x2−4)
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line.
Find the domain of each function.
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line. 1/(x + 1) > 2/(x - 1)