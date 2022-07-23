Horizontal and Slant Asymptotes

Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. They are determined by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. If the degree of the numerator is less than the denominator, the horizontal asymptote is y=0. Slant (or oblique) asymptotes occur when the degree of the numerator is exactly one more than that of the denominator, and can be found using polynomial long division.