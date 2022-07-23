Textbook Question
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line. 3/(x +3) > 3/(x - 2)
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Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line. 3/(x +3) > 3/(x - 2)
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2/(x2+x−2)
In Exercises 69–74, solve each inequality and graph the solution set on a real number line. 2x^2 + 5x - 3 < 0
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2x2/(x2+4)
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=− 1/(x2−4)
Solve each inequality in Exercises 65–70 and graph the solution set on a real number line.