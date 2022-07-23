Textbook Question
Identify which graphs are not those of polynomial functions.
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Identify which graphs are not those of polynomial functions.
In Exercises 1–16, divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (6x3+13x2−11x−15)/(3x2−x−3)
Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=2x2−8x+3
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
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Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x4−81)/(x−3)
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function.