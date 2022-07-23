Identify which graphs are not those of polynomial functions.
Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=2x2−8x+3
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Key Concepts
Quadratic Functions
Vertex of a Parabola
Completing the Square and Vertex Formula
In Exercises 1–16, divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (6x3+13x2−11x−15)/(3x2−x−3)
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x4−81)/(x−3)
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 9x2+3x−2≥0
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 2x2+x<15