Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=2(x+2)2−1
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 23
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. −x2 + x ≥ 0
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1
Rewrite the inequality to standard form: \(-x^{2} + x \geq 0\).
Factor the left-hand side expression: factor out the common term \(x\), so it becomes \(x(-x + 1) \geq 0\).
Identify the critical points by setting each factor equal to zero: \(x = 0\) and \(-x + 1 = 0\) which simplifies to \(x = 1\).
Determine the sign of the product \(x(-x + 1)\) on the intervals determined by the critical points: \((-\infty, 0)\), \((0, 1)\), and \((1, \infty)\).
Use the sign analysis to find where the product is greater than or equal to zero, then express the solution set in interval notation and graph it on the real number line.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Inequalities
Polynomial inequalities involve expressions where a polynomial is compared to zero or another value using inequality symbols (>, <, ≥, ≤). Solving them requires finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by analyzing the sign of the polynomial over different intervals.
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Factoring Quadratic Expressions
Factoring is the process of rewriting a quadratic polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials. This helps identify the roots or zeros of the polynomial, which are critical points where the expression changes sign, aiding in solving inequalities.
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Interval Notation and Number Line Graphing
Interval notation is a concise way to represent sets of real numbers, especially solution sets of inequalities. Graphing on a number line visually shows where the polynomial inequality holds true, using open or closed dots to indicate whether endpoints are included.
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