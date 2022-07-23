Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function

The vertex form of a quadratic function is f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex of the parabola. This form makes it easy to identify the vertex, which is the highest or lowest point on the graph depending on the sign of a. For f(x) = 2(x+2)^2 - 1, the vertex is at (-2, -1).