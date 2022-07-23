Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=2(x+2)2−1
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 23
Divide using synthetic division. (6x5−2x3+4x2−3x+1)÷(x−2)
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1
Identify the dividend polynomial and the divisor. Here, the dividend is \(6x^{5} - 2x^{3} + 4x^{2} - 3x + 1\) and the divisor is \(x - 2\).
Set up synthetic division by writing the coefficients of the dividend polynomial in descending order of powers of \(x\). Since the polynomial is missing the \(x^{4}\) term, include a 0 for its coefficient. The coefficients are: \(6, 0, -2, 4, -3, 1\).
Write the zero of the divisor \(x - 2\) which is \(2\) (since \(x - 2 = 0\) implies \(x = 2\)) to the left of the synthetic division setup.
Perform synthetic division by bringing down the first coefficient, then multiply it by 2 and add to the next coefficient, repeating this process across all coefficients.
Interpret the final row of numbers as the coefficients of the quotient polynomial, starting from one degree less than the original polynomial, and the last number as the remainder.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Synthetic Division
Synthetic division is a shortcut method for dividing a polynomial by a linear binomial of the form (x - c). It simplifies the long division process by using only the coefficients of the polynomial and performing arithmetic operations in a tabular form.
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Polynomial Coefficients and Terms
Understanding the coefficients and terms of a polynomial is essential for synthetic division. Each term's coefficient is used in the division process, and missing degrees must be accounted for by inserting zero coefficients to maintain proper alignment.
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Remainder and Quotient Interpretation
After performing synthetic division, the resulting numbers represent the coefficients of the quotient polynomial, and the last number is the remainder. Interpreting these correctly helps in expressing the division result as quotient plus remainder over the divisor.
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