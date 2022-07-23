In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. f(x)=x4−2x3+x2+12x+8
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 43
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)/(x+3) > 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the critical points by setting the numerator and denominator equal to zero separately: solve \( x - 4 = 0 \) and \( x + 3 = 0 \). These points divide the number line into intervals.
Determine the intervals based on the critical points found: \( (-\infty, -3) \), \( (-3, 4) \), and \( (4, \infty) \).
Test a sample value from each interval in the inequality \( \frac{x - 4}{x + 3} > 0 \) to check whether the expression is positive or negative in that interval.
Remember that the inequality is strict (greater than zero), so exclude points where the expression equals zero or is undefined (i.e., exclude \( x = 4 \) and \( x = -3 \)).
Combine the intervals where the inequality holds true and express the solution set in interval notation, then graph these intervals on the real number line.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Inequalities
Rational inequalities involve expressions where one polynomial is divided by another, and the inequality compares this ratio to zero or another value. Solving them requires finding where the expression is positive, negative, or zero, considering the domain restrictions where the denominator is not zero.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:21
Nonlinear Inequalities
Critical Points and Sign Analysis
Critical points are values that make the numerator or denominator zero, dividing the number line into intervals. By testing values in each interval, you determine the sign of the rational expression, which helps identify where the inequality holds true.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Point-Slope Form
Interval Notation and Graphing on a Number Line
Interval notation concisely represents solution sets using parentheses and brackets to indicate open or closed intervals. Graphing on a number line visually shows these intervals, highlighting where the inequality is satisfied and marking excluded points such as zeros of the denominator.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question
568
views
Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x3≤4x2
508
views
Textbook Question
An equation of a quadratic function is given. a) Determine, without graphing, whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value. b) Find the minimum or maximum value and determine where it occurs. c) Identify the function's domain and its range. f(x)=5x2−5x
969
views
Textbook Question
Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=(−2x+1)/(3x+5)
676
views
Textbook Question
Solve the equation 2x3−3x2−11x+6=0 given that -2 is a zero of f(x)=2x3−3x2−11x+6.
1079
views
Textbook Question
Use synthetic division to divide f(x)=x3−4x2+x+6 by x+1. Use the result to find all zeros of f.
1686
views
1
comments