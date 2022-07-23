In Exercises 39–52, find all zeros of the polynomial function or solve the given polynomial equation. Use the Rational Zero Theorem, Descartes's Rule of Signs, and possibly the graph of the polynomial function shown by a graphing utility as an aid in obtaining the first zero or the first root. f(x)=x4−2x3+x2+12x+8
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 43
An equation of a quadratic function is given. a) Determine, without graphing, whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value. b) Find the minimum or maximum value and determine where it occurs. c) Identify the function's domain and its range. f(x)=5x2−5x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coefficient of the quadratic term in the function \(f(x) = 5x^{2} - 5x\). Here, the coefficient \(a = 5\).
Since \(a > 0\), the parabola opens upward, which means the function has a minimum value (not a maximum).
To find the vertex (where the minimum occurs), use the vertex formula for the \(x\)-coordinate: \(x = -\frac{b}{2a}\). Here, \(b = -5\), so calculate \(x = -\frac{-5}{2 \times 5}\).
Substitute the \(x\)-value found into the function \(f(x)\) to find the minimum value: \(f\left(-\frac{b}{2a}\right) = 5\left(-\frac{b}{2a}\right)^{2} - 5\left(-\frac{b}{2a}\right)\).
Determine the domain and range: The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers, \((-\infty, \infty)\). The range starts from the minimum value found and goes to infinity, so it is \([\text{minimum value}, \infty)\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Properties of Quadratic Functions
A quadratic function is a polynomial of degree two, generally written as f(x) = ax² + bx + c. Its graph is a parabola that opens upward if a > 0 and downward if a < 0. This determines whether the function has a minimum (a > 0) or maximum (a < 0) value.
Recommended video:
07:42
Properties of Parabolas
Vertex of a Parabola
The vertex of a parabola is the point where the function attains its minimum or maximum value. It can be found using the formula x = -b/(2a). Substituting this x-value back into the function gives the corresponding minimum or maximum value.
Recommended video:
5:28
Horizontal Parabolas
Domain and Range of Quadratic Functions
The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers since x can take any value. The range depends on the vertex: if the parabola opens upward, the range is all values greater than or equal to the minimum; if downward, all values less than or equal to the maximum.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
568
views
Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
528
views
Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x3≤4x2
508
views
Textbook Question
Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=(−2x+1)/(3x+5)
676
views
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x−4)/(x+3) > 0
578
views
Textbook Question
Use synthetic division to divide f(x)=x3−4x2+x+6 by x+1. Use the result to find all zeros of f.
1686
views
1
comments