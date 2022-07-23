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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 59
Chapter 4, Problem 59

Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x - 2)/(x + 2) ≤ 2

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Start by rewriting the inequality to have zero on one side: \( \frac{(x - 2)}{(x + 2)} \leq 2 \) becomes \( \frac{(x - 2)}{(x + 2)} - 2 \leq 0 \).
Find a common denominator to combine the terms on the left side: \( \frac{(x - 2)}{(x + 2)} - \frac{2(x + 2)}{(x + 2)} \leq 0 \).
Simplify the numerator: \( \frac{(x - 2) - 2(x + 2)}{(x + 2)} \leq 0 \), which simplifies to \( \frac{x - 2 - 2x - 4}{(x + 2)} \leq 0 \).
Combine like terms in the numerator: \( \frac{-x - 6}{(x + 2)} \leq 0 \).
Determine the critical points by setting numerator and denominator equal to zero: numerator \( -x - 6 = 0 \) and denominator \( x + 2 = 0 \). Use these points to test intervals on the number line and find where the inequality holds true. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph it accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Inequalities

Rational inequalities involve expressions where one polynomial is divided by another, and the inequality compares this ratio to a number or another expression. Solving them requires finding values of the variable that make the inequality true, considering where the expression is defined and the sign of the numerator and denominator.
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Critical Points and Sign Analysis

Critical points are values where the numerator or denominator equals zero, dividing the number line into intervals. By testing points in each interval, you determine the sign of the rational expression, which helps identify where the inequality holds true.
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Interval Notation and Graphing Solutions

After solving the inequality, the solution set is expressed using interval notation, which concisely represents all values satisfying the inequality. Graphing on a number line visually shows these intervals, including open or closed points depending on whether endpoints are included.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x/(x + 2) ≥ 2

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Find the inverse of f(x) = x3 + 2

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Solve: x+x+5=5\(\sqrt{x}\) + \(\sqrt{x + 5}\) = 5

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Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=3x5+2x4−15x3−10x2+12x+8

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. r(x) = (x^2 + 4x + 3)/(x + 2)^2

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In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. h(x) = (x^2 - 3x - 4)/(x^2 - x -6)

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