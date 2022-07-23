Horizontal and Slant Asymptotes

Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. For rational functions, if the degree of the numerator is less than or equal to the degree of the denominator, a horizontal asymptote exists. Slant (or oblique) asymptotes occur when the degree of the numerator is exactly one more than that of the denominator, indicating that the graph will approach a linear function as x becomes very large or very small.