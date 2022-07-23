Logarithmic Functions

A logarithmic function is the inverse of an exponential function and is written as g(x) = log_a(x), where a is the base. Here, g(x) = log_(1/2)(x) is the logarithm with base 1/2, which is less than 1, causing the graph to decrease and reflect the inverse behavior of the exponential function. Recognizing domain restrictions and shape is key.