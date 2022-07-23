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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 45
Chapter 5, Problem 45

Graph f(x) = (1/2)x and g(x) = log1/2 x in the same rectangular coordinate system.

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Identify the functions to be graphed: \(f(x) = \left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^x\) is an exponential function with base \(\frac{1}{2}\), and \(g(x) = \log_{\frac{1}{2}}(x)\) is the logarithmic function with base \(\frac{1}{2}\).
Recall that the graph of \(f(x) = a^x\) where \(0 < a < 1\) is a decreasing exponential curve that passes through the point \((0,1)\) because any nonzero number raised to the zero power is 1.
For \(g(x) = \log_a(x)\) where \(0 < a < 1\), the graph is the inverse of the exponential function \(f(x) = a^x\). This means the graph of \(g(x)\) is a reflection of \(f(x)\) across the line \(y = x\).
Determine key points for \(f(x)\) by substituting values such as \(x = -1, 0, 1, 2\) to get points like \((x, f(x))\). Similarly, find points for \(g(x)\) by choosing \(x\) values and calculating \(g(x)\), keeping in mind the domain of \(g(x)\) is \(x > 0\).
Plot the points for both functions on the same coordinate system, draw smooth curves through these points, and include the line \(y = x\) to visualize the reflection relationship between \(f(x)\) and \(g(x)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant. In this question, f(x) = (1/2)^x represents exponential decay since the base is between 0 and 1. Understanding how the graph behaves, including its asymptote and decreasing nature, is essential for plotting it accurately.
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Exponential Functions

Logarithmic Functions

A logarithmic function is the inverse of an exponential function and is written as g(x) = log_a(x), where a is the base. Here, g(x) = log_(1/2)(x) is the logarithm with base 1/2, which is less than 1, causing the graph to decrease and reflect the inverse behavior of the exponential function. Recognizing domain restrictions and shape is key.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Inverse Functions and Their Graphs

Exponential and logarithmic functions with the same base are inverses, meaning their graphs are reflections across the line y = x. Understanding this relationship helps in graphing both functions on the same coordinate system and predicting their intersection and symmetry properties.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph functions f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. f(x) = 3x and g(x) = 3-x

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 32x+3x−2=0

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Textbook Question

Graph f(x) = 4x and g(x) = log4 x in the same rectangular coordinate system.

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e4x+5e2x−24=0

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Textbook Question

The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ex. In Exercises 35-46, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Be sure to give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine graphs. each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn h(x) = e2x + 1

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log2 (96) - log2 (3)

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