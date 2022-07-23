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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 130
Chapter 5, Problem 130

If log 3 = A and log 7 = B, find log7 (9) in terms of A and B.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the change of base formula for logarithms: logab = logclogc, which means logab = logcblogca for any positive base c not equal to 1.
Apply the change of base formula to log79, choosing base 10 (common logarithm) for convenience: log79 = log109log107.
Express log9 in terms of log3 using the property loga^n = n loga. Since 9 = 3^2, we have log9 = 2 log3.
Substitute the given values: log3 = A and log7 = B into the expression from step 2 and 3, so that log79 = 2AB.
Write the final expression for log79 in terms of A and B as log79 = 2AB.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Change of Base Formula

The change of base formula allows you to rewrite logarithms with any base in terms of logarithms with a different base, typically base 10 or e. It states that log_b(x) = log_c(x) / log_c(b), which is essential for expressing log base 7 of 9 in terms of log base 10 values A and B.
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Change of Base Property

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithmic properties such as log(xy) = log x + log y and log(x^n) = n log x help simplify expressions. Recognizing that 9 = 3^2 allows rewriting log_7(9) as log_7(3^2) = 2 log_7(3), facilitating the use of given values A and B.
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Change of Base Property

Expressing Logarithms in Terms of Given Variables

Given log 3 = A and log 7 = B, these represent logarithms with a common base (usually 10). Using the change of base formula, log_7(3) can be expressed as log(3)/log(7) = A/B, enabling the expression of log_7(9) in terms of A and B.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.

logb (xy)5 = (logb x + logb y)5

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Textbook Question

Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve for x: a(x - 2) = b(2x + 3)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.

log749log77=log749log77\(\frac{log_749}{log_77}\)=log_749-log_77

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Textbook Question

Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x(x - 7) = 3.

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Textbook Question

Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: (x + 2)/(4x + 3) = 1/x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.

logb(x3+y3)=3logbx+3logbylog_{b}(x^3+y^3)=3log_{b}x+3log_{b}y

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