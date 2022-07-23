Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 126
Chapter 5, Problem 126

In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
log749log77=log749log77\(\frac{log_749}{log_77}\)=log_749-log_77

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the logarithm property for division: \( \frac{\log_b A}{\log_b B} \) is not equal to \( \log_b A - \log_b B \). Instead, the subtraction property applies to logarithms of products or quotients inside the log, such as \( \log_b \frac{A}{B} = \log_b A - \log_b B \).
Evaluate the left side expression \( \frac{\log_7 49}{\log_7 7} \). Since \( \log_7 7 = 1 \), this simplifies to \( \log_7 49 \).
Evaluate the right side expression \( \log_7 49 - \log_7 7 \). Using the subtraction property of logarithms, this equals \( \log_7 \frac{49}{7} = \log_7 7 \).
Compare the simplified left side \( \log_7 49 \) and right side \( \log_7 7 \). Since \( 49 \neq 7 \), the two sides are not equal, so the original statement is false.
To make the statement true, replace the division on the left side with subtraction inside the logarithm: \( \frac{\log_7 49}{\log_7 7} \) should be replaced by \( \log_7 \frac{49}{7} \), so the true statement is \( \log_7 \frac{49}{7} = \log_7 49 - \log_7 7 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithms have specific properties that simplify expressions, such as the product, quotient, and power rules. Understanding these properties helps in manipulating and evaluating logarithmic expressions correctly.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property

Quotient Rule for Logarithms

The quotient rule states that the logarithm of a quotient is the difference of the logarithms: log_b(A/B) = log_b(A) - log_b(B). This rule is essential for rewriting and simplifying expressions involving division inside a logarithm.
Recommended video:
3:49
Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs

Evaluating Logarithms with Known Bases and Arguments

Evaluating logarithms like log7 49 and log7 7 involves recognizing powers of the base: 49 = 7^2 and 7 = 7^1. This allows simplification to numerical values, which is crucial for verifying the truth of logarithmic statements.
Recommended video:
5:14
Evaluate Logarithms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.

logb (xy)5 = (logb x + logb y)5

944
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 109–112, find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log[(x+1)/(x-5)]

943
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

In Exercises 109–112, find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = ln (x² - x − 2)

899
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log (ln e)

883
views
Textbook Question

If log 3 = A and log 7 = B, find log7 (9) in terms of A and B.

1716
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.

logb(x3+y3)=3logbx+3logbylog_{b}(x^3+y^3)=3log_{b}x+3log_{b}y

829
views