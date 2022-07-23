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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 4
Chapter 5, Problem 4

Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 2 = log9 x

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Recall the definition of logarithm: if \(y = \log_b x\), then the equivalent exponential form is \(b^y = x\).
Identify the base \(b\), the exponent \(y\), and the result \(x\) from the given equation \(2 = \log_9 x\).
Here, the base \(b\) is 9, the exponent \(y\) is 2, and the result \(x\) is the unknown.
Rewrite the logarithmic equation \(2 = \log_9 x\) in exponential form using the formula: \(9^2 = x\).
This gives the equivalent exponential equation, which expresses \(x\) in terms of the base and exponent.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Logarithms

A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log base 9 of x equals 2 means 9 raised to the power 2 equals x. Understanding this definition is essential to convert between logarithmic and exponential forms.
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Conversion Between Logarithmic and Exponential Forms

Every logarithmic equation can be rewritten as an equivalent exponential equation. The general form log_b(a) = c is equivalent to b^c = a. This conversion is key to solving or rewriting logarithmic expressions in exponential terms.
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Properties of Exponents

Exponents represent repeated multiplication of a base number. Knowing how to interpret and manipulate exponents, such as understanding that b^c means multiplying b by itself c times, helps in correctly expressing and simplifying exponential forms derived from logarithmic equations.
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