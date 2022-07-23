Textbook Question
Solve each equation.
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Solve each equation.
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (log7 7)
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10log ∛x
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log6 [4(x + 1)] = log6 (4) + log6 (x + 1)
In Exercises 101–104, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. Then solve for x. log4x=-3
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. Then solve for x. log3 (x-1) = 2