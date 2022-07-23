In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
logb (xy)5 = (logb x + logb y)5
In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
logb (xy)5 = (logb x + logb y)5
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (log3 81)
In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
In Exercises 109–112, find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = ln (x² - x − 2)
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log (ln e)
In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.