In Exercises 19–24, the graph of an exponential function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options:
In Exercises 19–24, the graph of an exponential function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options:
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log N-6
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. b3 = 1000
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 4x=1/√2
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
In Exercises 16–18, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 13^y = 874